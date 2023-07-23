Still Almost as Hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The center of the hot weather has shifted to the west and north, allowing temperatures to lower by about 2 degrees over much of Texas. This still leaves us above 100F, and close to 105F much of this week. A weakening front that produced showers in the San Antonio area, and even into Pearsall and Pleasanton will fade as it moves back to the north during Monday. Any showers that occur on Monday would be with the sea breeze from the coast, and this is only a slim hope, I will watch just in case.

