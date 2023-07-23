Shop Local
UISD looking to hire new bus drivers before the start of school year

File photo: UISD school bus
File photo: UISD school bus
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In just a few weeks, schools will be back in session and UISD is looking for new drivers to steer those wheels on the bus.

Officials from UISD say that when candidates complete their training, the district will lend the bus drivers the required vehicles when they head to the Department of Public Safety to obtain their commercial license.

UISD is offering a starting salary of $11.65 per hour, but candidates with prior experience may be eligible for a higher pay rate.

The UISD’s Executive Director of Transportation Joe Aranada mentioned that they promote from within.

“The fact that you have the benefits that the district allots to each and every one of us is the fact that there’s overtime,” said Aranda. “The fact that we have all these vacancies allows people to work extra if they want. We have after school activities, we have field trips, we have midday runs, we have so many different opportunities to be able to work.”

If you’re interested in joining the UISD Transportation team, you can click here.

