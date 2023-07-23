U.S. Senator Ted Cruz to visit Laredo Monday to discuss bridge projects along Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz along with other Texas lawmakers are expected to visit Laredo to discuss the fight for Texas-Mexico bridges.

Senator Cruz along with Congressman Henry Cuellar will take part in a roundtable discussion with Texas lawmakers and city officials to discuss the bipartisan efforts to expedite the approval of a fourth bridge project along the Texas-Mexico Border.

The visit comes nearly three weeks after Cruz and several other U.S. Representatives sent a letter directed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to bypass environmental regulations needed to speed up the process to get the presidential permits required to build additional bridges.

The event will take place on Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the World Trade Bridge.

The last time Ted Cruz visited the Gateway City was back in September of 2021.

