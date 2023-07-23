Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz to visit Laredo Monday to discuss bridge projects along Texas-Mexico border

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz along with other Texas lawmakers are expected to visit Laredo to discuss the fight for Texas-Mexico bridges.

Senator Cruz along with Congressman Henry Cuellar will take part in a roundtable discussion with Texas lawmakers and city officials to discuss the bipartisan efforts to expedite the approval of a fourth bridge project along the Texas-Mexico Border.

The visit comes nearly three weeks after Cruz and several other U.S. Representatives sent a letter directed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to bypass environmental regulations needed to speed up the process to get the presidential permits required to build additional bridges.

The event will take place on Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the World Trade Bridge.

The last time Ted Cruz visited the Gateway City was back in September of 2021.

KGNS News will be streaming the livestream on our website and YouTube Channel.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline De La Rosa, age 19
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
21-year-old Gerardo Arce
Man arrested after Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds fentanyl inside home
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old succumbs to injures sustained during drowning incident at north Laredo home

Latest News

File photo: UISD school bus
UISD looking to hire new bus drivers before the start of school year
Laredo Health Department launches ‘Health-Cast’
Laredo Health Department launches ‘Health-Cast’
Mall Del Norte holds Back to School Fashion Show
Mall Del Norte holds Back to School Fashion Show
Students take part in Laredo College’s Palomino weekend
Students take part in Laredo College’s Palomino weekend