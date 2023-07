LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An apparent fire is reported in north Laredo.

Several units with the Laredo Fire Department were seen rushing towards an apparent fire near Village Blvd.

Clouds of smoke can be seen coming from the area.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

No word on the cause of the fire at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.