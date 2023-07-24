Webb County commissioners clarify and amend open engineering position

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At this morning’s commissioners meeting, one county position is being clarified.

After some discussion, the county engineering position is no longer being sought after by that name.

Since the road and bridge position is held by a mechanical engineer, commissioners say a separate engineering position is not needed.

Instead, a project manager role was approved.

Commissioners are changing the title for the position, but they will pay a stipend if they hire a civil engineer.

Precinct 3 Commissioner John Galo says, “Basically we’ll still look for somebody that holds that title, is an engineer, or is a project manager--somebody that has been supervising very large jobs like schools and any type of large construction jobs because that’s what we’re needing. Really, somebody overseeing all the projects that we have.”

While being a civil engineer is a huge plus, commissioners say they primarily want someone who has a lot of experience in overseeing these kinds of projects.

