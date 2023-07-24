Couple ties the knot on International Bridge in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple ties the knot with hundreds of unexpected guests joining in on the ceremony.

On Monday morning at the Gateway to the Americas, Minister Alberto Guajardo was seen officiating at the middle of bridge one.

The couple identified as Maria Guadalupe and Leroy Hamilton has known each other for the past years and decided to get hitched between both countries.

It is common to see weddings on the international bridges, not only in Laredo, but along other parts of the border.

Congratulations to the newly weds!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.