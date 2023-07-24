Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Couple ties the knot on International Bridge in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple ties the knot with hundreds of unexpected guests joining in on the ceremony.

On Monday morning at the Gateway to the Americas, Minister Alberto Guajardo was seen officiating at the middle of bridge one.

The couple identified as Maria Guadalupe and Leroy Hamilton has known each other for the past years and decided to get hitched between both countries.

It is common to see weddings on the international bridges, not only in Laredo, but along other parts of the border.

Congratulations to the newly weds!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline De La Rosa, age 19
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit
Apparent fire reported in north Laredo
Apparent fire reported in north Laredo
21-year-old Gerardo Arce
Man arrested after Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds fentanyl inside home
Steps to take when you’re hit with highway debris
KGNS On Your Side: Steps to take when you’re hit with highway debris
Small plane crashes into house in Georgetown, Texas
Small plane crashes into house in Georgetown, Texas

Latest News

Spotty showers reported in north Laredo
Spotty showers reported in north Laredo
Spotty showers reported in north Laredo
Webb County commissioners clarify and amend open engineering position
Webb County Commissioners discuss open engineering position
Webb County commissioners clarify and amend open engineering position