Early Evening Scattered Showers, Followed by More Heat

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sufficient moisture and air fairly buoyant to rise allowed for a few scattered showers to develop with the west advancing sea breeze today. There are indications that the atmosphere will dry out a bit Tuesday, and sea breeze showers are less likely. Another scattered shower chance will occur Friday and Saturday late afternoons as a weak wave in the upper level winds moves in from the gulf.

