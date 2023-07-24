Early Evening Scattered Showers, Followed by More Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sufficient moisture and air fairly buoyant to rise allowed for a few scattered showers to develop with the west advancing sea breeze today. There are indications that the atmosphere will dry out a bit Tuesday, and sea breeze showers are less likely. Another scattered shower chance will occur Friday and Saturday late afternoons as a weak wave in the upper level winds moves in from the gulf.

