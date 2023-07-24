Fire breaks out at north Laredo apartment Sunday evening

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Terrifying moments for residents living at a north Laredo apartment complex after a fire breaks out Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. at the apartment complex located at 177 Martingale.

Several units with the Laredo Fire Department were called to the scene to put the fires out.

Laredo Police were also seen assessing the scene.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

