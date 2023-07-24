Judge Tijerina says Webb County needs help expediting 4/5 bridge project

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Senator Cruz also met with Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina to discuss the different bridge topics.

Back in March of last year, Webb County made the decision to move forward with supporting the 4/5 international bridge in the Rio Bravo and El Cenizo area.

The county said it is in the process of finalizing the contracts with Southwebb Bridge Company for the project.

While the county approved the project last year, Judge Tijerina said they need help speeding up the process to get the permit to move forward with the next phase.

“We need some help from our senators and from our congressman and basically what we really need help from is our president,” said Tijerina. “Hopefully he can sign that and get the presidential permit signed and deliver it and have a four/five bridge. We are the number one inland port in the world in the United States more importantly and we need, everybody else has bridges everywhere, El Paso is a perfect example, seven bridges with four international, they’re ranked 16 and we’re number one and look what we have.”

Tijerina goes on to say that this is something that he has been pushing for the past nine years but the past couple of years, the project has been gaining some traction.

