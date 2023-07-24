Shop Local
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Stargazers in south Texas, took the skies Sunday evening and spotted an unidentified flying object in the sky.

A viewer who lives in the Mines Road area sent KGNS a video that shows a floating object that throws out some kind of smoke ring before eventually disappearing.

No word on if the object is a drone or some kind of satellite.

A viewer called in and said it was a Space X satellite.

If you have any information on what this object could be, send us an e-mail at newsteam@kgns.tv

