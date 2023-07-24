Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss Texas-Mexico Bridges initiative

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A high-ranking lawmaker makes a pit stop in Laredo to talk about border projects with Laredo and U.S. Representatives.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz held a press conference at the World Trade Bridge Monday morning in the efforts of seeking support from the Biden administration to start building additional international bridges between Texas and Mexico including the anticipated 4/5 bridge.

It’s an initiative that brought several U.S. Representatives together from both sides of the aisle.

From Republican congress members such as Monica de la Cruz and Tony Gonzalez to democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and even our very own Congressman Henry Cuellar.

All of the law makers took part in the discussion with the hopes of convincing the Biden administration to expand and create more bridges along the southern border.

Before his visit to the Gateway City, Senator Ted Cruz wrote a letter directed to secretary of State Antony Blinken to create and expand the southern bridges.

In the letter it states that the relationships between Texas and Mexico play a very important part in the country’s economy and how the permits must be approved in a timely manner.

The senator states the new bridges would create more jobs, expand the trade commerce and bring more economic development to the State of Texas.

“Unambiguously good for South Texas to expand these bridges, more trade more commerce, that means more jobs, that means more opportunities for Texas farmers, more opportunities for Texas ranchers, that means more opportunities for manufactures, and for small businesses in Texas,” said Cruz. “It means higher wages for people throughout the Rio Grande, it also means for consumers in Texas, and throughout the country it means lower prices.”

Another supporter of this initiative is Texas Senator John Cornyn.

In a statement, he says, “Our international bridges are critical arteries that play an invaluable role in trade, commerce, and our entire nation’s economy”.

Other members of the U.S. Congress that support this project are Congressman Keith Self, August Pfluger, Michael Cloud, Congresswoman Beth Van Dyne, Jasmine Crockett as well as several others.

