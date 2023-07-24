Small plane crashes into house in Georgetown, Texas

Georgetown, Tx. (KGNS) - A small plane with three people on board crashed through the roof of a house in Georgetown, Texas Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before noon.

Authorities say the plane was en-route from Kerrville to Georgetown when it experienced engine failure and crashed into an unoccupied two-story duplex.

Witnesses in the neighborhood rushed into the home and opened the attic stairs.

They say the passengers were hurt but were able to walk away from the wreckage.

“They were scared they didn’t know what was going on look really confused. We had helped them down off the balcony,” said neighbor Dylan King.

All three passengers were released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are launching an investigation into what caused the crash.

