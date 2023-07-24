Shop Local
South Texas residents take part in Operation Border Health Preparedness

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Webb County residents lined up at Christen Middle School Monday morning, all to take advantage of free health services.

Monday was the first day of Operation Border Health Preparedness, formerly known as Operation Lone Star.

Officials from the Texas State Guard were seen providing medical, dental, health and vision services to south Texas Families.

Eduardo Rivera, one of many participants lined up at 5 a.m. to be able to get first dibs on the services.

Rivera says that he’s a mechanic and sometimes his glasses often break, so he took part in the clinic to receive some free glasses.

Now this clinic will continue to go until Friday, July 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say no proof of insurance or citizenship is needed.

