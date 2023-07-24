Shop Local
Spotty showers reported in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After nearly three months without precipitation, parts of north Laredo are seeing some precipitation.

Video shows rain and heavy winds picking up in the Del Mar area of Laredo.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

KGNS News Meteorologist Richard Berler says we will continue to see these spotty patches of showers throughout south Texas.

Heatwave will have your full weather report.

For more headlines. click here.

