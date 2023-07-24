Trio of Laredo athletes honored by Webb County Commissioners

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It was a big day for a trio of baseball players from Laredo as they were recognized by the Webb County Commissioners for their work at Indian Hills College.

Sergio Chavez was in front of commissioners on Monday after he helped the warriors win the region 11 championship this past season making it to the National Junior College Midwest Championships before bowing out.

Chavez wasn’t the only Laredoan on the roster this past season as he also had former Bulldog Ciro Benavides and former Panther Greg Campos on the roster as well.

“Both great guys, love those guys to death, played with Ciro for one year over there, Greg I was with him for two and man their work ethic is unreal, they know how to play ball and it’s great to see them on and off the field too. It was a good ride with the guys over there and hopefully they all succeed in whatever they hope to do,” said Chavez.

Chavez has finished his two years at Indian hills and is now back in the Gateway City helping out with a couple of youth baseball teams.

