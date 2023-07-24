Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Trio of Laredo athletes honored by Webb County Commissioners

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It was a big day for a trio of baseball players from Laredo as they were recognized by the Webb County Commissioners for their work at Indian Hills College.

Sergio Chavez was in front of commissioners on Monday after he helped the warriors win the region 11 championship this past season making it to the National Junior College Midwest Championships before bowing out.

Chavez wasn’t the only Laredoan on the roster this past season as he also had former Bulldog Ciro Benavides and former Panther Greg Campos on the roster as well.

“Both great guys, love those guys to death, played with Ciro for one year over there, Greg I was with him for two and man their work ethic is unreal, they know how to play ball and it’s great to see them on and off the field too.  It was a good ride with the guys over there and hopefully they all succeed in whatever they hope to do,” said Chavez.

Chavez has finished his two years at Indian hills and is now back in the Gateway City helping out with a couple of youth baseball teams.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline De La Rosa, age 19
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit
Apparent fire reported in north Laredo
Apparent fire reported in north Laredo
21-year-old Gerardo Arce
Man arrested after Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds fentanyl inside home
Steps to take when you’re hit with highway debris
KGNS On Your Side: Steps to take when you’re hit with highway debris
Small plane crashes into house in Georgetown, Texas
Small plane crashes into house in Georgetown, Texas

Latest News

WBCA names Mr. South Texas
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Early Evening Scattered Showers, Followed by More Heat
WBCA names Mr. South Texas
WBCA names Mr. South Texas
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast