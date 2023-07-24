Shop Local
UISD to hold job fair this Thursday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of school is right around the corner, and UISD is looking to fill several vacancies before the students walk into the classrooms.

This Thursday, UISD will be hosting a job fair at the United South High School ninth grade cafetorium located at 3819 Aguanieve Drive.

The district is hoping to hire paraprofessionals and auxiliary workers such as bus drivers, custodians, teacher aides, lifeguards, and facility workers.

The event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

