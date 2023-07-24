Shop Local
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz holds press conference at World Trade Bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz along with other Texas lawmakers is hosting a press conference at the World Trade Bridge.

Senator Cruz along with Congressman Henry Cuellar will take part in a roundtable discussion with Texas lawmakers and city officials to discuss the bipartisan efforts to expedite the approval of a fourth bridge project along the Texas-Mexico Border.

The visit comes nearly three weeks after Cruz and several other U.S. Representatives sent a letter directed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to bypass environmental regulations needed to speed up the process to get the presidential permits required to build additional bridges.

The event will take place on Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the World Trade Bridge.

The last time Ted Cruz visited the Gateway City was back in September of 2021.

KGNS News will be streaming the livestream on our website and YouTube Channel.

