Water main break in south Laredo causes service interruption

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in south Laredo are facing water service interruption and low water pressure.

Laredo officials have announced that the cause was a water main break at the 2300 Santa Clara Street and the 2000 block of South Milmo Avenue.

Crews are already on-site, but according to the city, customers in the affected areas are likely to experience this disruption for about six to eight hours.

We’ll bring you further updates in our later newscasts.

