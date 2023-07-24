WBCA names Mr. South Texas

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It may still be months away but the first steps in starting the Washington’s Birthday Celebration have already started.

Porter Garner III was named Mister South Texas on Monday.

Garner, the president of the Texas A&M University Association of former students has supported people over the years in letting them continue their education by helping award scholarships.

Garner spoke with our cameras about how it feels to receive such a recognition.

“You know, for a guy that was born in Laredo, raised here, has a love for Laredo and Laredoans, I’ve loved south Texas my whole life, it’s hard to put into words how honored I am,” said Mr. Garner. “If I were to devise an award that I would covet, it would be something associated with Laredo and south Texas.”

The upcoming 2024 Washington’s Birthday Celebration will be marking its 126th anniversary.

