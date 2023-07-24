Shop Local
Webb County Commissioner discusses plans for splash pad in El Cenizo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
El Cenizo, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in El Cenizo could soon have a new facility where they can go and cool off from the sweltering heat.

On Thursday, Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez held a townhall meeting to discuss some of the upcoming projects for residents in his precinct.

One of the topics was the submission of a grant to the Texas parks and Wildlife to build a splash pad in the community of El Cenizo.

According to Commissioner Gonzalez, if the county does qualify for the grant, they need to be prepared to move forward with the next phase of the project.

“The first thing we said is, this is what we are applying for, this is what we can qualify for, it’s a 50 percent cash match grant, which means if we are going to be applying for $500,000, we’re going to dish up the county, another $500,000, it’s about 1.1 million dollars so about $550,000, $600,000 cash match,” said Gonzalez. “Commissioners court approved it 100 percent unanimously, we do want to see more of these splash pads around.”

Gonzalez assures this project will not have any affect on the taxes of El Cenizo residents.

The county is expected to submit the application for the grant on Aug. 1.

