Webb County Commissioner to hold tire clean up initiative for residents in Precinct Four

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County Commissioner is looking to clean up some neighborhoods by hosting a tire clean up initiative.

Starting on Monday, July 24, Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 4, Ricky Jaime in conjunction with the City of Laredo as well as code enforcement will be collecting tires at the 1900 block at Lafayette Street.

They will be collecting passenger and light truck tires from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are only accepting ten tires per household.

This campaign will continue until Friday, July 28.

