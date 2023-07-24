Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Commissioner to hold tire clean up initiative for residents in Precinct Four

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County Commissioner is looking to clean up some neighborhoods by hosting a tire clean up initiative.

Starting on Monday, July 24, Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 4, Ricky Jaime in conjunction with the City of Laredo as well as code enforcement will be collecting tires at the 1900 block at Lafayette Street.

They will be collecting passenger and light truck tires from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are only accepting ten tires per household.

This campaign will continue until Friday, July 28.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline De La Rosa, age 19
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
21-year-old Gerardo Arce
Man arrested after Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds fentanyl inside home
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old succumbs to injures sustained during drowning incident at north Laredo home

Latest News

Webb County Commissioner to hold tire clean up initiative for residents in Precinct Four
Webb County Commissioners preview
Webb County Commissioners discuss HR and engineering positions
Webb County Commissioners to discuss funding for Imaginarium
Steps to take when you’re hit with highway debris
KGNS On Your Side: Steps to take when you’re hit with highway debris