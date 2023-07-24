Shop Local
Webb County Commissioners to discuss funding for Imaginarium

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A local children’s museum could receive some funding to help pay for tutors, that’s just one of many items on the agenda for Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Webb County will discuss the possible approval of roughly $19,000 worth of funds that will go to help tutoring children in math and science at the Imaganarium.

Commissioners will also discuss the possibility of submitting a grant for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the city of Laredo for equipment, and tools for law enforcement services.

And Commissioners could see an upgrade to its broadcast streaming services during its courtroom meetings.

Commissioners will discuss the possibility of approving a contract with an audio-visual streaming equipment system service.

These items and several others will be discussed during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and it can be streamed online.

