WorkForce Solutions invites students to take advantage of youth work program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is helping students by providing them with a smooth transition into the workforce.

WorkForce Solutions’ In School Youth Program helps students who are currently in high school or college get ready for the next chapter in their career or academics.

Based on the students’ interest, they will place them with an employer or industry where they will get some hands on experience.

Christina Salinas, the WorkForce Solutions program manager says the purpose is to help our youth find a career pathway.

“It’s for three months, it is paid, so it’s ten dollars an hour, up to 40 hours a week, after the three months it’s up to the employer whether or not they are going to keep you,” said Salinas. “We hope that they do keep you and if they don’t we will continue to work with you, we’ll give you some case manage job search assistance to be able to place you somewhere else, if needed.”

Salinas also adds that WorkForce also has a tuition assistance program that could help with tuition, books or supplies.

For more information on the program call (956) 794-6500.

