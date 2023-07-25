Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hot Weather, Lower Afternoon Humidity

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass is in control of the southern and central Great Plains, and is reaching east of the mid Mississippi River Valley. The southern part of this airmass has lowered our afternoon humidity, lowering heat indices below the Heat Advisory threshold. It is still quite hot, and the heat still needs to be respected taken into account in daily activities. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move west across south Texas during Friday into Saturday, bringing a slight chance of scattered showers.

For more headlines. click here.

