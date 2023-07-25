Hot Weather, Lower Afternoon Humidity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass is in control of the southern and central Great Plains, and is reaching east of the mid Mississippi River Valley. The southern part of this airmass has lowered our afternoon humidity, lowering heat indices below the Heat Advisory threshold. It is still quite hot, and the heat still needs to be respected taken into account in daily activities. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move west across south Texas during Friday into Saturday, bringing a slight chance of scattered showers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.