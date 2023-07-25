Inaugural banquet in Laredo to raise funds for Wreaths Across America

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A momentous occasion is set to take place in Laredo as Wreaths Across America prepares to host its first banquet in the city. The event aims to raise funds for the Wreaths Across America initiative, an effort that honors fallen veterans by placing wreaths on their graves during the holiday season.

Scheduled for October 5, 2023, the banquet will take place at the venue located at 5507 McPherson Road. The event’s duration will be from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Attendees have the opportunity to secure their spot at the banquet by making a $63 donation for a single seat or reserving a table for 12 seats with a $756 donation. Each contribution directly supports the purchase of wreaths, which will be placed on the graves of veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day on December 16, an annual tradition observed nationwide.

With the event just around the corner, attendees and supporters are encouraged to secure their place by calling 956-701-0354.

