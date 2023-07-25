Laredo Police confirm 43rd overdose death of the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s overdose numbers continue to creep higher and higher as another death is confirmed.

The latest case, which marks the 43rd of the year, happened last Friday evening.

That’s when first responders were called to the 1000 block of Claveles Drive.

There, crews found a 29-year-old unresponsive man with drug paraphernalia.

The man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

As overdose numbers rise, police stress that help is out there.

Officer Jose Espinoza told us, “We’ve seen an increase in drug cases, especially in Laredo. The deaths have been rising. We’ve already surpassed last year’s numbers, so it’s a very alarming number and we’ve provided all these resources on Facebook. We’ve tried to reach out to the community and let them know that there’s help available.”

Just last week, the City of Laredo Health Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency held a town hall to raise awareness of drugs and drug addiction.

Here are some treatment options for those struggling with substance abuse.

Laredo Health Assisted Outpatient Treatment

(956)679-0722

Border Region Behavioral Health Center

1500 Pappas St

(956) 794-3000

Pillar Strong of Laredo

6405 McPherson Rd. Suite #2

(956)723-7457

AAMA Concilio Hispano Libre

(Methadone Clinic)

1205 Hillside Rd

(956)728-0440

SCAN Serving Children and Adults in Need Inc.

1303 Seymour

(956) 568-6227

