Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Olga Martinez, a 75-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas.

Martinez was reported missing by the San Antonio Police Department and is believed to be in the Laredo area. She’s from San Antonio, but there are indications that she may have gotten on a bus to Laredo.

Martinez has been missing for a few days, according to police. They are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating her, as she has a medical condition that may hinder her ability to seek help. According to authorities, Mrs. Martinez has been without her necessary medication, which raises concerns about her well-being. Additionally, due to her medical condition, she may not respond to her name if approached.

Descriptive details provided by the authorities state that Martinez stands at approximately 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs around 180 pounds. She has light brown, ear-length hair, and hazel eyes.

The Laredo Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen Martinez or has information about her whereabouts to contact police at (956) 795-2800.

