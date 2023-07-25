Shop Local
Laredo’s Animal Care Services launches adoption event

Pet adoption
Pet adoption(MGN)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Animal Care Services is launching a two-day adoption event this week, aiming to find loving homes for the multitude of animals currently under their care. The “Empty the Shelters” event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, comes with a generous promotion—adoption fees will be entirely waived for all animals at the shelter during this special occasion.

With the objective of providing a second chance to as many animals as possible, the shelter is urging the community to participate in the adoption drive. As of now, the shelter has over 400 dogs and 100 cats eagerly awaiting forever homes and temporary foster care.

For those who may not be ready to commit to adoption but still want to help, the shelter is also seeking fosters to support their animals.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Laredo Animal Care Services Center on Friday, July 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is located on the 5200 block of Maher Avenue.

