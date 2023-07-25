Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police investigators are saying that a preliminary investigation is suggesting more than one factor contributed to the car crash that killed three young children yesterday evening.

That’s when police responded to a three-car collision on the northbound lane of Cuatro Vientos at around 6:30 p.m.

There, they determined that a black Chevy was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes of Cuatro Vientos.

Police say a red Toyota hit the black Chevy on its passenger side, causing the Chevy to roll over.

Four passengers were inside the Chevy, and two passengers--a six and seven-year-old girl--were ejected from the car and died.

Investigators suspect they were not wearing seatbelts.

Another, a nine-year-old boy had to be cut from his seatbelt, was transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Inv. Joe Baeza says, “One of the preliminary findings was that it had just rained, it didn’t rain a whole lot, but still enough to wet the roadways. Sometimes that’s worse because it’s not completely washed out of the roadways and there’s a lot of oil and it makes more of a slippery surface.”

Police also say that those conditions didn’t help that the black Chevy had bad tires traveling at a high rate of speed on those slippery roads.

The driver of the Chevy currently remains hospitalized.

The victims in the red Toyota were all taken to the hospital with two of them airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

They also remain in recovery.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Two children killed, one injured following multiple vehicle accident in south Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss Texas-Mexico Bridges initiative
Apparent fire reported in north Laredo
Apparent fire reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Cuatro Vientos rollover accident claims three lives
Cuatro Vientos rollover accident
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Webb County hires new HR director
Webb County hires new human resources director