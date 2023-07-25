Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police investigators are saying that a preliminary investigation is suggesting more than one factor contributed to the car crash that killed three young children yesterday evening.

That’s when police responded to a three-car collision on the northbound lane of Cuatro Vientos at around 6:30 p.m.

There, they determined that a black Chevy was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes of Cuatro Vientos.

Police say a red Toyota hit the black Chevy on its passenger side, causing the Chevy to roll over.

Four passengers were inside the Chevy, and two passengers--a six and seven-year-old girl--were ejected from the car and died.

Investigators suspect they were not wearing seatbelts.

Another, a nine-year-old boy had to be cut from his seatbelt, was transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Inv. Joe Baeza says, “One of the preliminary findings was that it had just rained, it didn’t rain a whole lot, but still enough to wet the roadways. Sometimes that’s worse because it’s not completely washed out of the roadways and there’s a lot of oil and it makes more of a slippery surface.”

Police also say that those conditions didn’t help that the black Chevy had bad tires traveling at a high rate of speed on those slippery roads.

The driver of the Chevy currently remains hospitalized.

The victims in the red Toyota were all taken to the hospital with two of them airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

They also remain in recovery.

