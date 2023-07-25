Shop Local
3 people killed following rollover in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are killed following a car crash in south Laredo.

The accident was reported on Monday evening at around 7 p.m.

According to Laredo Police a rollover accident was reported at Aguanieves and Cuatro Vientos.

All northbound lanes are being closed off as a result of the crash.

No word on the cause of the accident or the identities of the victims at this time.

Laredo Police are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

