UISD, LISD share dress code and vaccination requirements

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the countdown begins for the first day of the new school year, parents and guardians in the United Independent School District (UISD) and Laredo Independent School District (LISD) are busy preparing by gathering school supplies, uniforms, and ensuring their children’s vaccinations are up to date. Both districts are keen on providing a smooth start for students and have shared their respective dress code guidelines and vaccination requirements for the upcoming academic year.

Dress Code: Consistency Is Key

If you are worried that Laredo and United ISD have changed their dress code, there is no need for concern. Both districts will maintain the same dress code as the previous year, offering continuity and familiarity for students and parents.

For United ISD, students in elementary, middle, and high schools must adhere to the dress code which includes wearing long or short-sleeved blouses and trousers or pants in approved colors, such as solid white, black, or navy blue.

Laredo ISD’s dress code is also similar, with the only notable difference being the absence of limitations on solid colors. Students are still expected to follow the guidelines while enjoying a bit more flexibility in their wardrobe choices.

Thelma Martinez, Director of Admissions at United ISD, emphasized the importance of uniforms in their school district, stating that they make it easier for school staff to identify their students. She said, “I think that administrators being able to identify students easily because of their color scheme is a great advantage.”

Parents and guardians can get more information on UISD’s dress code guidelines and LISD’s dress code guidelines.

Vaccination Requirements: Prioritizing Health and Safety

When it comes to vaccinations, both United and Laredo ISD are committed to maintaining a healthy and safe learning environment. For kindergarten up to 6th-grade students, the required vaccines include tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, among others. Graciela Lopez, Director of Health Services for Laredo ISD, stressed the importance of vaccinations and noted that parents who choose not to vaccinate their children must provide documentation to the district to be exempted. She explained, “If it is a health-related reason, we ask for a note from the doctor, stating which vaccines they can receive. If it’s just religious beliefs or a reason that they chose not to vaccinate their children, there’s an affidavit that needs to be submitted to the nurse.”

For required vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas, detailed information can be found here.

Friendly Reminder: Redeem Your School Uniform Voucher

To assist families in ensuring their children have the necessary school uniforms, UISD has its school uniform voucher redemption program.

Friendly Reminder: Tax-Free Weekend Approaching

In addition to the start of the new school year, parents can take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend from August 11th to August 13th. This opportunity will allow them to purchase school supplies, including uniforms and other necessary items, without paying sales tax.

Mark Your Calendars: Back to School Dates

In preparation for the upcoming academic year, it’s crucial to mark the following back-to-school dates for school districts in the region:

Webb Consolidated Independent School District students will return to school on July 31st.

Laredo Independent School District students will resume classes on August 9th.

Zapata Independent School District’s 1st day of class is scheduled for August 14th.

United Independent School District students will begin the new school year on August 15th.

