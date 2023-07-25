UISD seeking additional staff ahead of new school year

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - As the new school year approaches, United Independent School District (UISD), one of the largest employers in Webb County, is gearing up to expand its workforce. Currently boasting over 6,000 full-time employees and more than 1,000 additional staff members, the district aims to recruit more teachers and fill various other openings, ranging from teacher aides to bus drivers and custodians.

To facilitate the hiring process, UISD is organizing a job fair scheduled for this Thursday, July 27th, at United South High School’s 9th Grade Campus in the cafeteria. The fair will run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., providing potential candidates with an opportunity to engage in on-site interviews and explore the diverse career opportunities available within the district.

David Canales, UISD’s Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “We’ll have all our campus principals there, all our departments will be present, to do on-site interviews, but we are hoping they can do the applications online first. But if they didn’t, that’s okay. Just show up, and we’ll reach out to you. We’ll have you sign in and make sure that you do apply. You have to apply one way or another. If you’re not computer-savvy, just report to 301 Lindenwood. We’ll get someone to sit with you on a computer and we’ll help you with the application process.”

