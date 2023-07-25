Webb County hires new human resources director

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A decision on a new human resources director was made at this week’s commissioners court.

Monica Flores was hired to serve as the county’s newest HR director at the conclusion of an executive session.

No objections were made to the motion.

However, just before the executive session was called, commissioners considered delaying the selection.

One additional applicant came in late that they were open to consider at a later time.

Despite that, commissioners decided to interview the candidates during the closed session.

Out of the session, a motion was made to hire Monica Flores who was among the last three finalists.

Flores will now begin the pre-employment process.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.