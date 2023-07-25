Webb County Republican Party hosting Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Republicans in Webb County are set to host their inaugural Lincoln Reagan Dinner this Friday, July 28th.

Proceeds from the dinner will go towards efforts such as publicity, block-walking, and other activities that

promote political participation from the community.

Two nationally recognized guests will also be highlighted at Friday’s dinner.

One of them is no stranger to Laredo as former Republican candidate for District 28 Cassy Garcia, and current president of the Hispanic Republicans of Texas, will make an appearance.

Former District 34 Congresswoman Mayra Flores, and current congressional candidate for her old seat, is also set to appear.

The event will take place at Embassy Suites located at 110 Calle Del Norte.

You can call 956-740-3998 for more information.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.