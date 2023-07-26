Close to 500 candidates gather for Laredo Police Department entrance exam

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A turnout of 486 individuals gathered to take the entrance exam for the Laredo Police Department on Wednesday, July 26. With new divisions and promotional opportunities introduced over the past decade, the department has been steadily expanding and currently boasts a force of over 500 officers.

In response to the growing demand for law enforcement presence in the city, the Laredo Police Department aims to increase its officer count close to 550 within the next five years to effectively meet the needs of the community.

The entrance exam evaluates candidates on a high school level, with a focus on assessing writing, reading comprehension, and basic math skills. Investigator Joe Baeza emphasized the rigorous process, stating, “Really, the process is a little bit of a long one, but it is worth the stay. Some people do get hired and didn’t believe they were going to make the cut.”

Following the entrance exam, successful candidates will undergo a physical agility test, followed by an extensive background check. Those who pass these assessments will have the opportunity to join the upcoming January Police Academy, where they will begin their careers in law enforcement with a starting salary of around $55,000 a year.

