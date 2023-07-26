Shop Local
Confrontation between criminal organizations and military reported outside Nuevo Laredo

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (KGNS) - A serious confrontation between criminal organizations and the military has been reported near Nuevo Laredo Wednesday morning, July 26.

According to officials, the situation has resulted in several blockades and vehicles set ablaze. Furthermore, various media outlets are confirming injuries as a result of the ongoing clash. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution while using the road leading to Piedras Negras from Nuevo Laredo.

The situation has caught the attention of Ismael Cabeza de Vaca, a member of the Mexican Senate, who took to Twitter to express his concern.

As a result of the ongoing confrontation and the blockades set up on the road leading to Piedras Negras, traffic congestion has severely affected the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, causing further inconvenience to travelers and local residents.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. However, until the situation is completely under control, it is advised that all individuals exercise utmost caution and avoid the affected area if possible.

