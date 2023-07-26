Extreme heat continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning less heat advisories across South Texas except for Alice, Corpus Christi, Kingsville and even Dallas. Our heat index values for today are expected to range from 105 to 109 and those under the advisory from 110 to 114.

Extreme heat this afternoon humid to dry conditions, a high near 107 sunny with gust up to 21MPH.

Fire weather concern could be possible in the afternoon hours today into the weekend due to high temperatures, dry and breezy conditions.

Warm and muggy night with mostly clear skies a low of 79 with gust up to 24MPH.

Heat advisories are expected to return for Webb County early next week with heat index values ranging from 110 to 114.

Have a good day and stay weather aware.

