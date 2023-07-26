Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Extreme heat continues

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning less heat advisories across South Texas except for Alice, Corpus Christi, Kingsville and even Dallas. Our heat index values for today are expected to range from 105 to 109 and those under the advisory from 110 to 114.

Extreme heat this afternoon humid to dry conditions, a high near 107 sunny with gust up to 21MPH.

Fire weather concern could be possible in the afternoon hours today into the weekend due to high temperatures, dry and breezy conditions.

Warm and muggy night with mostly clear skies a low of 79 with gust up to 24MPH.

Heat advisories are expected to return for Webb County early next week with heat index values ranging from 110 to 114.

Have a good day and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Two children killed, one injured following multiple vehicle accident in south Laredo
Cuatro Vientos rollover accident claims three lives
Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Couple ties the knot on International Bridge in Laredo
Couple ties the knot on International Bridge in Laredo

Latest News

Summer
Summer
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Lower Afternoon Humidity
Another sizzling day
Another sizzling day
Another sizzling day
Another sizzling day