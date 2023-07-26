A Hot Period, A Slim Shower Chance Friday/Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass aloft brought very low afternoon humidity Wednesday afternoon. A shallow layer of gulf humidity will return overnight and on Thursday morning, drier air will stir in with the daytime heating Thursday afternoon. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will move west across south Texas during Friday and Saturday. With a fairly dry atmosphere above, only a slight chance of a scattered shower with the upper level wave.

