KGNS holds School Supply Drive and Drop Off to support Laredo students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches in Laredo, KGNS, your good neighbor station, joins a host of other organizations in gearing up to help local schools prepare for the new academic year. The KGNS School Supply Drive and Drop-Off event, spanning several weeks, invites community members to contribute essential items to support students and teachers.

Various participating businesses across town are acting as drop-off points, making it convenient for residents to donate school supplies until the first week of August.

The drive welcomes a range of donation items, including pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and uniforms. All donated items must be new to ensure that students receive the necessary materials in excellent condition.

The initiative aims to gather enough supplies to distribute to the United Independent School District (UISD) and the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) before the school year kicks off.

People can also donate to other participating establishments around Laredo, which you can find here.

