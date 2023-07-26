Shop Local
Loop 20 Expansion Project moves along

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One infrastructure project hoping to alleviate traffic along Loop 20 is moving along.

The expansion project on the loop is part of the U.S.-59 upgrade project.

Part of the project includes a part near the Lake Casa Blanca Park and golf course.

TxDOT says they are working with the county as they work on their part in re-designing the golf course in that area.

All signs point to steady progress.

Raul Leal with TxDOT said, “Naturally we work together with the county as they start re-doing the redesign of their golf course to allow for the expansion and the right-of-way that we need. That’s how it works, but we’re working together on it and I know that the county has taken action to grant us access and those are all good things so we can move this project forward.”

Leal went on to say that traffic will be impacted in the short term when the project starts.

