A ‘Lucky’ day to find a forever home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lucky, a one-year-old pup, is on the market for a loving home.

Cynthia Gutierrez, with the Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS), says Lucky is really good indoors, outdoors, and on a leash.

LAPS has their office hours Sunday through Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and their adoption hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find out more details about an adoption and donation drive set to take place on August 5!

