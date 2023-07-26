A ‘Lucky’ day to find a forever home
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lucky, a one-year-old pup, is on the market for a loving home.
Cynthia Gutierrez, with the Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS), says Lucky is really good indoors, outdoors, and on a leash.
LAPS has their office hours Sunday through Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and their adoption hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find out more details about an adoption and donation drive set to take place on August 5!
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.