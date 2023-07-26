Rising overdose deaths affecting one part of Webb County more than others

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A surge in overdose deaths has been reported in Webb County, with one precinct bearing the brunt of this tragic trend. According to authorities, there have been a total of 197 overdose reports so far this year, with a distressing toll of 43 lives lost. Of these deaths, a staggering 39 have been linked to the potent synthetic opioid, Fentanyl.

More than half of these fatal overdoses have occurred within Precinct One, raising alarm bells among law enforcement and local officials. Even more concerning is the youngest victim in this epidemic, a fifteen-year-old whose life was tragically cut short due to a drug overdose.

Guadalupe Gomez, the Webb County Constable for Precinct One, expressed deep concern about the situation and called for unity in tackling this pressing issue. Gomez stated, “It is an issue that should concern our entire community. We should work together to make things better, especially if you have children. It is important to be extra vigilant with them; if you see them heading in the wrong direction, try to help them out and get them back on track.”

In response to the escalating crisis, local authorities have taken action by forming an Overdose Task Force comprising members from the Laredo Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other relevant agencies. The task force aims to collaboratively address the issue and implement comprehensive strategies to combat drug abuse and prevent further loss of lives.

