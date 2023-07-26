Several victims of Monday’s fatal accident remain hospitalized

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Following Monday’s tragic accident that claimed three lives, several victims continue to receive medical treatment at a San Antonio hospital.

Two of the injured victims were transferred to the Brooke Army Medical Center after the accident. These victims are a 17-year-old and a 4-year-old, both receiving critical medical care for their injuries.

Among the deceased, two were young girls aged six and seven, while another was a nine-year-old boy who tragically succumbed to his injuries at a later time.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the accident.

