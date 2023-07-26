Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat

A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be struggling in the heat. (Source: KPHO)
By Alexis Dominguez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A homeowner in Arizona helped a mail carrier who found herself in distress while working in triple-digit temperatures.

KPHO reports that Patrick Gal-Szabo was home over the weekend when he noticed a U.S. Postal Service worker having difficulty while out in the summer heat.

Gal-Szabo said he could tell the employee was struggling and he ran outside to speak to her as she was parked in front of his home.

“I was like, she’s going to faint,” Gal-Szabo said. “I could see her wiping sweat off her forehead.”

According to the homeowner, he offered water to the female postal worker and that’s when she told him that she was pregnant.

“She told me she was in her first trimester, and I know how bad first-trimester life is like from just having a baby four weeks ago,” Gal-Szabo said. “She just looked really sick.”

The homeowner said the postal worker isn’t typically delivering mail in his neighborhood, but he was glad to offer her help.

“I’ve been keeping an eye out on all the delivery people who come to my house because I heard a story that someone caught somebody collapsing on their ring camera,” he said.

Last year, a Ring doorbell camera caught a UPS driver in distress in Scottsdale, Arizona, during 108-degree temperatures. The delivery man was seen collapsing while delivering an envelope.

Gal-Szabo shared a video of his interaction with the unidentified female worker. He hopes it sheds light on what he considers difficult working conditions during the record heat.

“I didn’t want anything to happen, so I ran out there to see if she was OK,” Gal-Szabo said.

The Postal Service released the following statement regarding its employees working year-round:

“Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country.”

Adding, “The safety of our employees is a top priority, and the Postal Service has implemented a national Heat Illness Prevention Program for all employees.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Two children killed, one injured following multiple vehicle accident in south Laredo
Cuatro Vientos rollover accident claims three lives
Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio

Latest News

LAPS: 'Lucky' Pet of the Week
A ‘Lucky’ day to find a forever home
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP...
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla’s
UISD Job Fair
UISD job fair aims to fill variety of positions for upcoming school year
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together