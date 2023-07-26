Shop Local
TxDOT reminds community about seat belt, car seat safety after tragic accident in south Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Following a recent devastating accident that claimed the lives of three children, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding the public about the critical importance of seat belt and car seat safety guidelines. Car seats and seat belts have proven to be life-saving measures in preventing injuries and fatalities on the road.

TxDOT emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all car seat for children. As they grow, it is essential to change the car seat to properly accommodate their changing weight and height, ensuring optimal safety during travel.

Alarming statistics reveal that 46% of all children are not correctly buckled up while on the road. Blanca Trevino-Castro, a traffic safety specialist with TxDOT, stresses the significance of ensuring proper child restraint before embarking on any trip, whether short or long. She advises parents to take the time to make sure their child is safely secured in the car seat or properly wearing their seatbelt.

“Before you take off, any trip, long or short, you need to make sure that your child is in the seat properly restrained. A lot of times we see parents that just let children do it themselves. Well, you need to take the time. Take the time to make sure your child is safe in their seat or that they have the seatbelt on properly,” Trevino-Castro said.

Parents and caregivers can find essential guidelines to ensure their children’s safety on the road by contacting TxDOT at 956-712-7400. To address any questions or concerns regarding car seats, TxDOT also offers valuable resources here.

