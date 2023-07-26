Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

UISD job fair aims to fill variety of positions for upcoming school year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than three weeks until the start of the new school year, many job openings are available at one local school district.

UISD has openings for teacher aides, bus drivers, bus monitors, and other auxiliary openings.

The job fair will take place at the United South High School 9th grade campus in their cafeteria.

It takes place tomorrow, Thursday, July 24th, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Two children killed, one injured following multiple vehicle accident in south Laredo
Cuatro Vientos rollover accident claims three lives
Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio

Latest News

LAPS: 'Lucky' Pet of the Week
A ‘Lucky’ day to find a forever home
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Confrontation between criminal organizations and military reported outside Nuevo Laredo