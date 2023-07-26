UISD job fair aims to fill variety of positions for upcoming school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than three weeks until the start of the new school year, many job openings are available at one local school district.

UISD has openings for teacher aides, bus drivers, bus monitors, and other auxiliary openings.

The job fair will take place at the United South High School 9th grade campus in their cafeteria.

It takes place tomorrow, Thursday, July 24th, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

