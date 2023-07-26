Shop Local
UISD opens up after-school program registration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The new school year might be a few days away, but UISD administrators are already inviting parents to register students for an after-school program.

The program -- “After School Adventures” -- will provide a space where kids will be able to do their homework and take part in several activities.

The program will start at 3 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. in the evening.

To register, kids need to be at least 4 years old and enrolled at a UISD campus.

After School Adventures Program Coordinator Ana Dominguez says, “The cost for the afternoon program is a one-time $25 registration fee, and after that, it’s $150 per child, a month.”

For more information, you can call 956-473-6301.

