Car crashes with tree in north Laredo’s Winfield area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened in north Laredo’s Winfield area, where a car crashed with a tree, resulting in damage to the car and the tree.

It happened on Thursday, July 27, shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Winfield Parkway and Windmill Drive. Reports from the scene indicate that the impact of the collision caused the vehicle to come to a rest in the median. Paramedics arrived to assess the situation and provide medical aid as needed.

The intensity of the crash was evident from the deployed airbags inside the car and the chunks of the tree’s bark embedded in the vehicle’s exterior. The car sustained significant damage, with noticeable scratches along its sides and a visibly bent-in hood.

Despite the extent of damages, there were no reported injuries at the scene. However, as authorities investigated the situation further, they learned that the driver had no license. Laredo police confirmed that the driver would receive a citation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.