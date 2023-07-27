Heat Continues, Slight Shower Chance Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot airmass controls the weather over Texas. The atmosphere above is fairly dry. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will move west across south Texas during Friday. Lifted air will become buoyant to rise, but not much moisture is available to rise to form clouds with rain. I will watch the radar for the slight chance that a lucky spot could get a shower. Not much of a chance. The hot temperatures show no sign of ending.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.