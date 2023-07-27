Shop Local
Heat Continues, Slight Shower Chance Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot airmass controls the weather over Texas. The atmosphere above is fairly dry. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will move west across south Texas during Friday. Lifted air will become buoyant to rise, but not much moisture is available to rise to form clouds with rain. I will watch the radar for the slight chance that a lucky spot could get a shower. Not much of a chance. The hot temperatures show no sign of ending.

