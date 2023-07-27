It’s going to be a scorcher

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning much of the same less heat advisories across South Texas except for a few spots, Corpus christi , Alice , Beeville and Dallas . Heat index value across South Texas will range from 105 to 114. Today hot and muggy to hot and dry, a high of 106 with gust of 23mph. Drier air will maintain heat index values in the 105 to 109 range until the weekend.But coming early next week heat advisory are likely across South Texas with heat index value of 110 or higher.

